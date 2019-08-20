Man 'doused his partner in petrol and set her alight before trying to hang her'

A RANDALSTOWN man has been granted bail after being accused of dousing his then ‘partner with petrol and setting her alight’ and allegedly attempting to ‘hang’ her with the cord of a set of hair straighteners.

Tony McNally is accused of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage, false imprisonment and theft.

The charges relate to alleged offences on dates between June 16 and 27.

District Judge Nigel Broderick was handed a dossier of photos relating to alleged injuries.

“I have seen the photos and they do not appear to be in strong support,” the judge said.

