Muckamore scandal deepens

NORTHERN Ireland's health regulator has demanded urgent action to improve care standards at Muckamore Abbey Hospital near Antrim.

To date 20 nurses have been suspended following allegations of physical and mental abuse of patients at the beleaguered facility.

A full police investigation is currently under way.

It has rapidly become the biggest criminal safe-guarding probe of its kind in Northern Ireland, involving more than 300 allegations of ill-treatment.

Muckamore Abbey has not been far from the headlines for several months now - but this week the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority has finally waded in.

