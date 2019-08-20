New town and village business 'spruce up' scheme launched

A NEW town and village business ‘spruce up’ scheme has been launched by Mid-Ulster District Council.

Eligible businesses and commercial properties, within the scheme boundaries, in the towns of Coalisland, Cookstown, Dungannon, Maghera and Magherafelt, as well as in more than 45 villages across Mid-Ulster, can apply for grant aid through the scheme which will provide up to 75% funding to a maximum amount of £5,000 per property.

The scheme will incorporate minor internal and external improvements to eligible properties, including external windows, doors, guttering and redecoration and internal walls, ceilings, floors and redecoration.

A number of business clinics will take place across the district over a two week period to provide property owners and tenants with advice and information on the scheme, with representatives from the scheme’s chartered architect Knox & Clayton in attendance.

Launching the scheme, Chair of the Council, Councillor Martin Kearney, said: “This is a great opportunity for commercial property owners and tenants in our towns and villages to benefit from substantial support to enhance customer-facing areas both inside and outside their premises.”

“By providing the scheme and delivering these visible external and internal improvements we are helping to improve and enhance the economic sustainability of our towns and villages, making them more appealing to customers in today’s very competitive market.

“I encourage all eligible businesses to apply and look forward to seeing the impressive results in due course.”

Eligible villages within the scheme boundaries are: Aghaginduff/Cabragh, Annaghmore, Ardboe, Augher, Aughnacloy Ballinderry, Ballygawley, Ballylifford, Ballynakelly, Ballyronan, Bellaghy, Benburb, Brockagh/Mountjoy, Caledon, Cappagh, Castlecaulfield, Castledawson, Churchtown, Clady, Clogher, Coagh, Creagh, Desertmartin, Donaghmore, Draperstown, Drummullan, Edendork, Eglish, Fivemiletown, Galbally, Granville, Gulladuff, Killyman, Moneymore, Moortown, Moy, Moygashel, Newmills, Orritor, Pomeroy, Sandholes, Stewartstown, Swatragh, Tamnamore, The Bush, The Loup, The Rock, Tobermore and Upperlands.

Applications open on Monday 19 August 2019 and close at 4pm on Wednesday 18th September, 2019.