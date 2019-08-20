Over 30 teams compete in inaugural Midland Staff Relays with RBK

Over 30 teams gathered at IDA Business & Technology Park in Tullamore last Wednesday evening to compete in the inaugural Midland Staff Relays with RBK, a 16KM relay race for workplaces with entrants from across Westmeath, Offaly and Kildare.

After completing individual 4KM laps, runners recovered with food and refreshments from Supermacs, Centra and Lidl while waiting for their colleagues to complete their runs. Ever-energetic commentary from Dave Fox kept everybody in check.

As dusk descended, with all runners home, Roger Guiney, President Tullamore Chamber and Chris Ball, Partner RBK, presented individual members of the first three teams with splendid cut-glass trophies from Cahill Jewellers.

Timing sponsored by Bank of Ireland reported only 5.2 seconds between first-placed Primo Coachworks, Ferbane (1:02:04) and second-placed Steris, Tullamore (1:02:10), while OCC Accidental Runners (Offaly County Council) were third-placed (1:02:32).

The event was a fund-raiser for Tullamore Chamber, partnering with RBK to promote the healthy workplaces in a fun-way across the Midlands and generously supported by sponsors Bank of Ireland, Supermacs, Leavys Centra and Cahill Jewellers.

Tullamore Chamber would like to thank all the participants, volunteers, MC Dave Fox, Johnny O’Connor for health and safety, Tullamore Civil Defence, An Garda Siochana and the IDA.

1st place: Primo Coachworks; Dave Dunican, Ethan Dunican, Calvin Fox, Dermot Murphy. Time 1:02:04.

2nd place: Steris; Chris Daly, John Donegan, Basil Cronin, Dominic Berry). Time 1:02:10.

3rd place: OCC Accidental Runners; Tara McKinney, Declan Meehan, Dermot Egan, Rodge Larkin. Time 1:02:32.