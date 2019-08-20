Portglenone Paddlers 'big pick-up'

MID and East Antrim Borough Council along with volunteers from Portglenone Paddlers collected rubbish, plastic and debris from the River Bann last Thursday evening.

The Portglenone Marina clean-up was supported by NI Water as part of their Refillution campaign. This campaign is aimed at encouraging everyone to commit to refilling a reusable water bottle with tap water in an attempt to reduce plastic waste.

Northern Ireland currently uses 145 million single use plastic bottles a year.

This equates to over 11 million in Mid and East Antrim alone which is why Mid and East Antrim Borough Council are supporting NI Water’s campaign and taking the Refill message right across the Borough.

For Mid and East Antrim Borough Council media enquiries T: 028 2563 5037 E: communications@

midandeastantrim.gov.uk

Join Mid and East Antrim Borough Council on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

Get involved! Just hashtag #Jointherefillution #Refillution @niwnews @JoinRefillution and start sharing with your friends!

For more information about the campaign visit www.niwater.com/refillution/