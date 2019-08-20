Pressure mounts on council over bins

Tuesday 20 August 2019 14:58
THERE have been fresh calls for an urgent rethink of controversial plans to overhaul the last remaining council bin runs in Antrim.
*Read the full story in this week’s Antrim Guardian
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Roesiders make light work of Ballynure
Stendhal going strong for ninth year in a row
Lush!Classical Live, taking place in Portrush this weekend.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Northern Constitution
23 Main Street, Limavady
BT49 0EP
Tel: 028 7776 2130