Reaching out in Dungannon

A DUNGANNON supermarket is helping a local foodbank support families in need.

Reach foodbank by Vineyard Church in the town receives weekly fresh food parcels from Tesco’s Dungannon Superstore. These items are then passed on to those in need through its Storehouse venue on Church Lane.

Reach supports more than a dozen households each week with fresh food, tinned goods, toiletries and clothing.

The food donations are arranged via the supermarket’s Community Food Connection scheme, run in conjunction with food charity FareShare and powered by FoodCloud technology.

Sharon Cummings of Vineyard Church Dungannon, said: “Reach is open to anyone who is struggling, and you will be welcomed with open arms, a friendly smile and a cup of tea.

“We all go through rough patches and need people to stand beside us. At Reach, we believe in helping people to empower themselves when they face such challenges. We want to help and support others to find hope amidst the chaos they are experiencing. It’s our way of showing God’s love to all.

“We offer short-term emergency support for individuals and families and can signpost to and link up with other organisations where further longer-term help is needed.

“The support we receive from organisations like Tesco really increases the impact we can have in our community.

“To any other community groups or charities out there who are not signed up to the Community Food Connection scheme, but could benefit from food donations, what are you waiting for - get signed up! It’s an amazing partnership to have.”

Tony McElroy, head of communications for Tesco in Northern Ireland, said: “Community Food Connection is making a real difference to groups like Reach, but we know there are others out there who could benefit from it.

“This is the biggest supermarket food redistribution scheme in the UK and I’d encourage any group looking to use food in their work to consider signing up.”

Tesco Community Food Connection provides around 350,000 meals worth of surplus food to charities and community groups each week. To date more than 39 million meals have been donated to good causes across the country through the scheme.

Reach foodbank offers practical, emotional and spiritual support weekly on Thursday’s from 10am to 1pm (excluding bank holidays) from The Storehouse, 4 Church Lane, Dungannon (entrance via Perry Street Car Park). Find out more at www.vineyard

dungannon.co.uk/521.

If you are a charity or community group that could benefit from the support of Community Food Connection then visit www.fareshare.org.uk

/fareshare-go to find out more.