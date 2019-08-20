Tears of joy and jubilant scenes greet Royal School Armagh's A Level results

THERE were scenes of celebration and some tears of joy at the Royal School on Thursday morning as another fine set of A Level results were recorded by pupils.

Finally, the anxious wait was over and many breathed a deep sigh of relief as they realised they had achieved the demanding grades required to progress to their chosen university courses and careers.

Whilst across Northern Ireland 30% of all grades awarded were A* or A, at the Royal School, 38% of entries achieved those grades and 67% of all grades were within the A* to B range.

The following pupils achieved at least three A grades at A Level: James Brown, David Dougan, Madison Emerson, Luka Geddis Zellmann, Laura Hampton, Benjamin Hughes, Hannah Irwin, Kyle Magwood, Beth McCarragher, Emma-Jayne McCartney, Jonathan McClurg, Danielle Megaw, Hannah Monaghan, William Pinkerton, Katie Spence, Oisin Tunney, Rebekah Wilson and Yusuf Yusuf, representing 17 per cent of the year group.

Overall the percentage of pupils achieving three A Levels at the top grades, A* to C, increased to 78%, while the overall A Level pass rate was 98%.

In congratulating the pupils, the Headmaster, Mr Graham Montgomery said: “This success is firstly a credit to the young people themselves who have studied hard and performed well. It is also a tribute to the commitment and professionalism of our well qualified teaching staff and clear evidence of all the encouragement, support and co-operation of parents and wider families.”

Commenting on the results Mr Montgomery said: “It’s fantastic that we continue to see improvement in the standards of achievement. While it is particularly pleasing that the percentage of top grades awarded to our pupils comfortably outstrips both the UK and Northern Ireland averages, it is vital to remember that A Levels are a key stage in the educational journey of individuals.

“Education is about opening up life opportunities for young people and behind each batch of statistics is a young person and a family whose dreams have moved a step closer to realisation.

“I’m delighted that we have helped more pupils access high level university courses and I congratulate everyone involved in securing these results. Everyone at the Royal School wants to thank our Year 14 leavers for the magnificent contribution they have made to school life in these past years and wish them every success as they leave RSA to embark upon the next exciting stage of their education.”

At AS Level pupils followed through commendably on their excellent GCSE performance of last year.

This can only provide an excellent platform for final A level results next August.

The following pupils achieved at least three A grades: Rachel Blackhurst, Ethan Boyd, Yasmin Emerson, Amy McCorry, Jari McLeod, Rachel McMinn, Anna Murphy, Zoe Rafferty, Shannon Thornton, Jordan Tucker, Christopher Whiteside, Hannah Wilkinson, Charlie Worth and James Yip.

Mr Montgomery invited all the Year 14 leavers to the Annual Prize Giving ceremony on Thursday, September 19, in St Mark’s Church at 7.30pm. The Chief Guest speaker will be Old Armachian Mr Alex Kane, a well-known freelance political commentator.