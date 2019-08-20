Preferred route for the Armagh East Link Road confirmed

THE preferred route for the proposed £20m Armagh East Link has been confirmed - and the route announced in 2014 remains the Department for Infrastructure's choice.

In a statement released by the Department, it says that they recently completed a comprehensive review of the route that was first announced in June 2014. They have made their decision on the basis of updated environmental, economic and engineering assessments.

The preferred route encompasses a new link road on the east side of the city of Armagh. This connects the A3 Portadown Road and the A28 Markethill Road with the objective of improving road safety and relieving congestion in Armagh City Centre. The proposed scheme also includes a 3m wide shared use footway/cycleway which will help to make sustainable travel options more accessible for the local community.

The route runs from the junction of A28 Markethill Road and Ardmore Road, extending northwards to a proposed junction with A3 Portadown Road to the city side of Linsey’s Heights. The road utilises the existing Ardmore Road, the existing road through Hamiltonsbawn Road Industrial Estate and a small part of the Linsey’s Heights Road.The Department will engage with Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council to ensure that the route of the scheme is considered in the development of the Local Development Plan, being taken forward by the Council.

Confirmation of the preferred route will allow the next stages of preparatory work to advance when the necessary resources are available to be allocated to this project. Any decision to commence this scheme will of course need to be taken by an incoming Infrastructure Minister, taking account of the wider priorities of a returning Executive and available funding.