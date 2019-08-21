Outstanding 100% 3 A*-C A-Level grades for St Louis Grammar School students

ST Louis Grammar is celebrating outstanding A Level results with 100% of the 162 Upper Sixth students attaining A* to C grades in 3 or more subjects.

This marks yet another landmark year of excellent academic and personal achievements for the top Grammar School in Northern Ireland these past two years.

Remarkably, 89% of students were awarded 3 A*/B grades across all subjects.

The top two achievers were Caoimhinn Gormley with 4 A* grades in Art, Chemistry, Maths and Physics and Caitriona Fitzpatrick with 3 A* grades in English Literature, French and Moving Image Art and an A grade in Sociology.

These superb results have enabled both students to earn places on high demand courses across the UK.

Many students have secured high demand first choice university places across the United Kingdom and Ireland, this includes: UCD, Strathclyde, Liverpool and Manchester to name but a few.

The excellent qualifications achieved by students have allowed them to embark on exciting and varied undergraduate courses.

A significant number of students will be starting higher national degree apprenticeships, a pathway which has become increasingly popular in recent years.

Principal, Mr Rafferty, commented: “We are delighted by the way this year’s cohort have risen to the challenges of new A Level specifications.

“It is a credit to our students and teachers that over 57% of A Levels were awarded A*- A grades and over 89% were awarded A* - B grades.

“With such a large cohort of students studying such a wide range of A Level subjects, these results are simply superb.

“This year’s results reflect all that our school mantra, ‘Excellence, Empowerment and Endeavour’ stands for.

“It is evident that our students have acquired the knowledge and passion for learning which has allowed them to pursue career paths according to their individual interests and strengths.

“Our school continues to send students on to high demand courses such as Dentistry, Medicine, Law and Veterinary as well as highly sought after positions in the business sector with PwC and Deloitte.

“It is testament to their families and excellent teaching staff that the Class of 2019 will now go on to make significant contributions to society.

“We wish them all the very best in their future third level education, training or employment pathways.

“We are so proud of these students and their achievements.”