New state of the art playpark opens at Gortin Glen Forest Park 

A new state of the art playpark has opened at Gortin Glen Forest Park.

The nature themed playpark is part of a £1 million investment project led by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council to transform Gortin Glen Forest Park into a must visit family friendly destination. The Council and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) through its Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation Programme, have each committed £500,000 towards the redevelopment project at the Forest Park.

Speaking about the opening of the new state of the art playpark at Gortin Glen Forest Park, the Vice Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Diana Armstrong, said:

“I am delighted to see the first part of the Gortin Glen Development Plan complete with the opening of this fantastic playpark at Gortin Glen Forest Park.

Improving the health and wellbeing of all our citizens is one of the priorities of the Council and the Fermanagh and Omagh 2030 Community Plan. The Council recognises the importance of providing well-equipped, safe, attractive and accessible play areas for our children and young people to get active while having fun.

The Council is pleased to be working with the Department of Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs to transform Gortin Glen Forest Park into a must visit family friendly destination. I would like to thank all those involved in the development works to date and I hope that the playpark brings much enjoyment to our children and young people and to those visiting the area.”

Fiona McCandless DAERA Deputy Secretary commented “this project is an excellent example of how partnership working can deliver real benefits for the local community and help attract visitors to enjoy this beautiful forest park. The playpark and the planned improvements to the trails, when complete, will provide enhanced opportunities for all visitors to get active, spend the day exploring, learn and experience more about the natural environment and ultimately improve their health and well-being. This investment through the DAERA Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation Programme supports the Department’s vision for a living, working, active landscape valued by everyone”

The new playpark includes a range of high-quality play equipment suitable for toddlers to young teens with much of the play equipment accessible to children with a disability.

As well as featuring swings, roundabouts, climbing frames, springers and rockers, the playpark also features an inground trampoline, sensory panels; multi activity units, climbing nets and wall, and pod swings.

The playpark is open from dawn to dusk throughout the year and is managed and maintained by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

Visitors to the playpark are encouraged to park in the new main car park (formerly the overflow car park) and make their way to the playpark by walking across the new footbridge. Parking for blue badge holders is available adjacent to the playpark. A one-way traffic system continues to be in operation.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has entered into a 20-year lease agreement with Forest Service NI in relation to the management of recreational areas within the forest park. Forest Service NI continues to manage all other aspects of the forest in relation to the extraction of timber.

For further information on visiting Gortin Glen Forest Park please telephone tourism development at Fermanagh and Omagh District Council on 0300 303 1777 (all calls charged at local rate), textphone on 028 8225 6216 or email gortinglenforestpark@fermanaghomagh.com.