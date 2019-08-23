Countess Kinsky models hat by Offaly milliner Denise

OFFALY milliner Denise Casey is currently making a name for herself on the cosmopolitan fashion scene and just recently one of her hats was placed in the ‘Best Top 10’ hats at the International Hat Exhibition at Palma, Mallorca, Spain. Not only that but Countess Judith Kinsky modelled Denise’s hat in a photo shoot.

Denise said she “was absolutely thrilled“to have qualified for the exhibition.“They then contacted me to inform me that my hat had been chosen in the ‘Best Top 10’ as judged by a panel of international judges, it is a huge honour and I am so delighted. Then to top off a great week the organisers of the exhibition contacted me to ask if it would be okay if Countess Judith Kinsky one of the organisers of the exhibition who resides in Mallorca could wear my hat to a photo shoot with Classic Cars Mallorca. Needless to say I am absolutely thrilled and very humbled that she chose my piece to wear, it was a great feeling to see the picture feature in the Spanish press also,” added Denise.

Denise has been making headpieces for her family since 2015 and began training as a bespoke milliner in Ireland with leading designers Linda McKay and Lina Stein. Deciding to follow her passion she retired from her role of 16 years in the financial services and returned to college full time to study Fashion Design graduating in 2017 from Dublin Institute of Design with distinction.

She now works from her studio in Leamanaghan, specialising in custom made millinery design hats and headpieces.

Denise’s hats and headpieces can be regularly seen at many special occasions and ladies day events across Ireland and she featured on ‘The Hat Show’ on Irish TV in Spring 2016. Her designs have also been highlighted in The Irish Independent, Irish Tatler Magazine, RSVP Magazine, VIP Magazine and TV3’s Xpose programme.

Denise has been a sponsor of the Offaly Rose since 2016 and In 2017 she was official Milliner to the winning Rose of Tralee Jennifer Byrne. This years Offaly Rose Katie Kehoe will wear Denise’s designs for the year of her reign.

In August 2018 one of Denise’s headpieces won the title of ‘Best Hat’ at the prestigious Tullamore Show with Kamila Trebicka proudly wearing the stunning Rose flower Crown.