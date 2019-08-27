Couple’s charity ball raises more than £100,000

by Julie Magee

by Julie Magee

julie.magee@thechronicle.uk.com

THE devastating discovery that she had cancer inspired a Portrush businesswoman to raise more than £100,000 for two causes close to her heart.

After being told she had bone marrow cancer in March 2017, Eleanor Wolfenden-Orr and her husband Sam were determined to turn the shocking diagnosis into hope.

Speaking at their antiques and jewellery shop on the resort's Main Street, Eleanor, 66, recalled: “Being told you have a treatable but incurable condition is very hard but, with Sam's amazing support, we have got through it."

*Read the exclusive story inside this week's Chronicle.

