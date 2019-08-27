Biker Stephen revs up for charity challenge in honour of Antrim girl

A CRUMLIN biker is set to get his hands - and feet, wheels and undercarriage - dirty for a good cause in September.

Well-known veteran road racer Stephen Beattie will be going ‘wild’ at the Circuit of Mann Rally on Saturday, September 21.

The course uses roads, greenways and forest tracts as well as some sections of the World Famous TT Course.

He will be raising awareness and funds for the Children's Heartbeat Trust, a local charity in Northern Ireland, supporting children and young people living with heart disease.

