Housing agreed near hidden gem

A FINE Antrim residence which has stood in splendid isolation for over 170 years looks set to get some modern new neighbours.

For a property of that vintage, Ashville House on the Greystone Road is something of an anomaly since many local people have never actually clapped eyes upon it.

It stands on a site near the entrance to Ashgreen, shielded from the outside world by huge trees. Even in the winter when the leaves have been shed a chimney pot is all that the passerby would spot - and even then they would have to know where to look.

It was built in 1848 as the Manse for First Antrim Presbyterian Church, and Rev Charles Morrison became the first cleric to take up residence.

*Read the full story in this week’s Antrim Guardian