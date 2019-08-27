Jeweller Pat calls it a day after 43 years

AFTER more than four decades trading in the jewellery business in Coleraine, Pat Martin is planning to call it a day.

Mum-of-two Pat, who is also a proud Nanny-of-three, told The Chronicle: “The time has come for me to retire after 43 happy years.”

Pat, who is from Belfast but now lives in Portrush, worked with her husband David Martin in Coleraine's Queen Street for 14 years, spending the last 29 years behind the counter in Buchanan Jewellers (Steeles Corner), Kingsgate Street. David retired three years ago.

