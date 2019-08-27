Mayoral birthday greetings for centenarian Isa Edmundson

THE Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has attended a very special celebration for a Coleraine centenarian at Clairville Residential Home outside Rasharkin.

Councillor Sean Bateson was on hand as resident Isa Edmondson marked her 100th birthday on Thursday, August 22.

The centenarian, who is never without her signature necklace, bracelets and brooch, was joined by good friend Jean Jefferson and care home staff to mark the milestone occasion.

Speaking after meeting with Isa, the Mayor said: “It was an honour for me to have this opportunity to offer my best wishes to Isa on this very happy day.

