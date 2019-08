A CRUMLIN woman has spoken of her joy after she was reunited with her puppy, stolen from the family farm four years ago.

Anna McKavanagh had been staying at her family farm in Nutt’s Corner back in 2015 when terrier-cross Riley went missing and was presumed stolen.

However thanks to the kindness of strangers - and a microchip - Riley is back with her rightful owners.

