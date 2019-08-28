Kind-hearted Omagh woman on a mission to help improve life of Serbian pooch ‘Sadie’

A compassionate Omagh woman is on a mission to improve the life of an unfortunate Serbian pooch.

Last week, Sadie, a seven-year-old Golden Labrador from a dog pound in Serbia, arrived in Omagh having suffered from a broken hip and smashed elbow for over two years. Her new owner, Lynda Hill, is hoping she will soon be on the road to recovery.

While her untreated injuries are so serious it is unlikely she will ever get back to full mobility, a team of expert vets in Belfast are hoping a programme of rehabilitation can help ease her pain.

Back in March, Lynda completed the Omagh and Belgrade half marathons to raise vital funds for Sadie’s journey to Northern Ireland. Last week, her efforts and the generosity of local people paid off.

“It was a very tough decision to put Sadie through such a long journey with a broken hip and a badly smashed elbow but without it she would never have got the treatment she needs to get her out of pain,” Lynda explained.

