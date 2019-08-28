Ballymena RBP for Ballymoney parade

The Royal Black Preceptory’s Sovereign Grand Master, Rev William Anderson, will be a special guest at the County Antrim demonstration in Ballymoney on Saturdy (August 31).

The leader of the Royal Black Institution will join with around 3,000 Sir Knights as they walk through what are sure to be packed streets in the busy town.

Up to 80 preceptories and around 75 bands will gather at the Agricultural Showgrounds.

Leaving at 12.30pm, the main parade will travel via North Road, Model School Road, High Street, Main Street, Meetinghouse Street, Rodeing Foot and Garryduff Road, before arriving at the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre and into the Riada Playing Fields for a religious service.

During the parade, there will be a short stoppage for an Act of Remembrance at the War Memorial on High Street where a wreath will be laid.

The platform proceedings will begin at 3pm, chaired by Roland Hill, Ballymoney Worshipful District Master. The service of worship will be conducted by Rev David McCarthy with the principal speaker being Sovereign Grand Master, Rev William Anderson.

The return parade gets under way at 4.15pm.