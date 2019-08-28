Kind-hearted Omagh girl sheds beloved locks in the name of charity

William Smith

Reporter:

William Smith

Email:

william.smith@tyronecon.co.uk

A kind-hearted 11-year-old has had over a foot of hair chopped off for charity.

Domino McFarland, from Omagh, recently donated her beloved locks to the Little Princess Trust, a charity that provides real hair wigs to children and young people with hair loss. In the process, she raised over £300 for the charity thanks to kind donations on her JustGiving page. 

The youngster had 15 inches chopped off in total, and Domino says she is “proud” to have supported the charity. 

