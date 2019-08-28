Police seek information on Armagh crash

POLICE in Armagh are appealing for information following a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision at the Battleford Road area yesterday evening (Tuesday, August 27).

Constable Phil Orr said: “At around 6:50pm, it was reported that a silver Vauxhall Insignia and a red Nissan Qashqai were involved in the incident. Two women, one woman aged in her 70s and one woman aged in her 30s were taken to hospital for injuries not believed to be life threatening.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage available from the incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1829 27/08/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people to speak up and stop crime.”