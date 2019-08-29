Southern Area Hospice Midnight Walk launched

THE Southern Area Hospice alongside event sponsors Kellys Warrenpoint are delighted to launch the 11th Hospice Midnight Memory Walk 2019, which is set to take place on Saturday 28th September. For anyone who hasn’t joined this walk before, the evening will begin with participants arriving at 9.30pm at the beautiful setting of St. Colman’s College, Newry. The night will involve a short remembrance service, live music and some refreshments for walkers which are kindly sponsored by Savage and Whitten Wholesale, Newry. Walkers will depart St. Colman’s College at 11.15pm and everyone will walk together through Midnight along the 6km route around Newry. Everyone will be welcomed back guided by candle light, where they will receive a special Midnight Memory medal and enjoy some final refreshments to sum up the evening.

Gary Kelly of Kelly’s Warrenpoint, who have sponsored the event for the 5th year running, had commented: "Kelly’s are proud to be the main sponsor of this event. It truly is a fantastic evening that the community has grown to really look forward to every year, and an event which does a superb job at raising funds to support the work of our local Hospice. I don’t think there is any family which hasn’t been touched by Cancer or illness and this event will help raise funds for a vitally important care service for those living within the Southern Health Board Area".

The route has been designed to be a fun and easy walk that the entire family can get involved with. Amy Henshaw from SAHS said: The Southern Area Hospice must raise £2.6 million this year alone so that our services can continue to help and support people within our local community. Your support to events like this is vital to our services and we are looking forward to once again welcoming as many people as possible on the night.’

To register for this event is very easy, simply visit www.eventbrite.co.uk and search ‘Southern Area Hospice Midnight Memory Walk 2019’ or by calling the Fundraising Office on (028) 3025 1333. Registration is £5 per person and we ask if each participant can raise a minimum of £20 to help raise funds for the Hospice. Discount rates available for groups of four, contact us for more info or further details are on Eventbrite. Due to high demand, we please ask participants to register well in advance beforehand. Thank you.