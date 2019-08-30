J P Corry site re-opens

Local builders’ merchants, JP Corry, officially reopened its’ Ballymena (Robert Guy) branch on Monday 19th August following a devastating fire that closed the site just 8 weeks ago.

The incident, which was later confirmed as accidental, broke out on Sunday 17th June causing extensive damage to the branch. As a result, most of the site was demolished. Since then JP Corry has been fully committed to reviving operations as quickly and as safely as possible for customers and colleagues.

Chris Collins, Head of Operations at JP Corry is delighted to welcome back customers to the branch. He said: Throughout this time our priority and commitment has been to get the branch operational again so that we can serve the needs of our customers and place our impacted employees back into their normal working environment. A temporary facility has been assembled onsite and will offer many of the same features and facilities as before, including a fully stocked range of building materials and delivery service. Customers can be assured to expect the same high level of service at the branch”.

Ciaran Mc Connell, Managing Director at JP Corry added:

“The Robert Guy site is packed with history and has been serving the community for more than 60 years. What happened to the branch is truly devastating and we would like to thank our customers and wider community for all their support and patience whilst essential work was carried out to ensure the site was made safe and operational - we’re really looking forward to welcoming our customers and colleagues back to the branch.

“Although we have a huge task ahead of us to rebuild the branch, we are treating this as an opportunity to strengthen our service offering in the North Antrim area. Long term redevelopment is planned later next year”.

JP Corry Robert Guy is located on the A26 Crankill Road, Ballymena and is opened from 7.30am to 5.00pm Monday – Thursday, 7.30am – 15.00 Friday and Saturday 08.00 – 12.00pm