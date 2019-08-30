Warm welcome awaits at Cuningham Memorial Church

CUNINGHAM Memorial Presbyterian Church, Cullybackey is situated on the Main Street, located at a corner between the River Maine and the Shellinghill Road.

The congregation was formed in 1725 and the old church was built around 1727. Catherine and Jane Cuningham financed the present building, erected in 1881, in memory of their mother Mrs Anne Cuningham (1786-18760); hence the name the 'Cuningham Memorial'.

Throughout its long history the congregation has had eleven ministers including the present incumbent, the Rev. Dr. David Murphy, who was installed in June 1998. In 2011 the congregation returned 670 families with approximately 2,000 people of all ages are attached to it.

A recent addition to the property of the congregation was the erection of the Cuningham Suite, which was opened in November 2008. Externally, this new building was designed to be compatible with the Victorian architecture of the Meeting House but internally was designed and furnished to a modern specification.

It provides a purpose built creche, new toilet and kitchen facilities, a minister's room, office, and two meeting rooms, one for small group meetings and the other able to comfortably seat up to 150 people.

The spacious foyer is used every Tuesday morning for the newly started Cafe Joy. The congregation belongs to the Presbytery of Ballymena and is one of the 554 congregations that constitute the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland. Each Sunday the congregation meets for worship at 11-30am and 6-00pm. A Creche operates during the morning service and there is also a Children's Church.

The praise at services of worship is led by the organist and choir or the praise group. A Men's Fellowship Choir also takes part occasionally. Over 100 children attend our Junior and Senior Sunday Schools and Bible Class, which commence at 10-30am. On Sunday evening the 'Connect Youth Fellowship' for children of secondary school age meets from 7-15pm to 8-45pm in the Church Hall.

A Young Adults fellowship known as 'Encounter' meets monthly for Bible Study and events of a social nature. Throughout the week a number of other activities are available for young people. These include, Scouts, Guides, and a Saturday night youth club called Sportsplus, for those of secondary school age and a vibrant Parent & Toddlers group meets every Thursday morning in the Church Hall.

An active Bowling Club meets each Tuesday and Thursday and the Presbyterian Woman (PW) provides fellowship for the ladies of the congregation.

The minister, Rev. Dr David Murphy and Rev. David McGaughey, associate minister, attend to the preaching and pastoral oversight of the congregation and in this work are ably assisted by the members of the Kirk Session who each have pastoral responsibility for an elders' district assigned to them.

We trust that all who read this web site will find it helpful and useful and please be assured that a warm welcome will await you should you wish to join with us for worship here in the Cuningham Memorial.