Cycling for the Children's Hospice

KILBRIDE Cyclists are inviting local cyclists to take part in their annual Charity Challenge which will be held this Saturday (September 7).

The event is also a major fundraising effort for the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

The cycle starts at Kilbride Presbyterian Church Hall at 9.30 am and covers a scenic route of 90km (56 miles) through the beautiful countryside of east Antrim.

The riders will cycle to Broughshane, and then on to Glenarm where there will be a stop for refreshments, before returning to Kilbride via the Coast Road, Cairncastle and Kilwaughter.

“The Children’s Hospice do a fantastic work in caring for the needs of sick children and their families and we are delighted that all the funds raised by this year’s Challenge will go to support their work,” said Mark Stevenson, the Club Chairman.

“The Challenge is suitable for both experienced cyclists and those wanting to cycle the distance for the first time. If you are looking for a Challenge before the summer cycling season draws to a close, this could be the event for you,” added Mark.

“We rely on the generosity of the Northern Ireland public to enable us to continue to meet the needs of children and their families,” said Grace Stewart, the Head of Children’s Hospice Services.

“We are grateful to Kilbride Cyclists for their fundraising efforts on our behalf.”

On line registration for the cycle costs £20 and registration will also be available at the Church Hall on the morning of the event (£25) from 8am. For further details and to register for the challenge please visit www.entrycentral.com/kilbridecyclists or telephone Euel on 07740074794.

*Pictured are Mark Stevenson, the Chairman of Kilbride Cyclists, and Lyndsey Ebbage, Staff Nurse at the NI Children’s Hospice.