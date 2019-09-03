80k in a day for Brona and friends

A LOCAL lady who has raised over £5000 for charity says that her sister gave her the inspiration to walk 50 miles in less than one day.

Coleraine lady Brona McQuilkin, a Slimming World consultant, took to the roads with four of her friends and clients in an attempt to raise money for charity.

The 43-year-old explained how her sibling, who recently started working for the Northern Ireland Hospice after qualifying as a nurse, inspired the quintet on a grueling, yet rewarding, journey.

*Read more on this inside this week's Chronicle.