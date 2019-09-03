'A tribute to Willie'

NINETY special bears have been given to children who have experienced or need bowel surgery in Northern Ireland hospitals - thanks to the generosity of a local family and their friends.

Willie Rea, a well-known farmer who lived off the Seven Mile Straight, passed away suddenly in April.

At a thanksgiving service for his life in Killead Presbyterian Church, his family requested that if desired, donations in lieu of flowers should go to a charity called ‘A Bear Named Buttony’.

The magnificent sum of £1,800 was donated, and since then another £1,000 has been raised in Willie’s memory, meaning that 90 bears will be available in local hospitals for very sick babies and children.

