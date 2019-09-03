Derryhennett Vintage Road Run to aid Southern Area Hospice Services

DERRYHENNETT Vintage Vehicle Club near Keady will be holding their 13th annual Road Run this year in aid of Southern Area Hospice Services.

It will take place on Saturday, 7th September, meeting at 43 Drumgreenagh Road, Madden, Keady, Co. Armagh, BT60 3LT, home of Mark McIlrath (Chairperson) at 12 noon.

Weather permitting, threshing will take place before the Road Run and the Fire Service will also carry out a display. There will be a dog show commencing at 12:30pm.

The route is approximately 14 miles and will cover the areas of Madden, Crosskeys and Keady and will take approximately one hour to complete.

Everyone is very welcome to come along and participate with their vintage tractors, cars and lorries, as well as modern tractors. It is anticipated everyone will have an enjoyable day.

If anyone would like to come and show their stationary engines, they are most welcome. The organisers are hoping to achieve a number of 100 vehicles on the day.

Please note that all participants must have their own insurance and for health and safety reasons, passengers will not be permitted on tractors.

A few weeks after the Road Run, there will be a Presentation Dinner organised, this will take place Friday 11th October 2019 at the Rugby Club in Armagh. There will be a Chicken and Chips meal, followed by Music by ‘Wee Tom’.

For more information about the Road Run or Presentation Dinner, please contact: Mark 07718 952 771, Daniel 07597 311 607 or William 028 3751 0834. Your support at both events would be very much appreciated by the organisers.