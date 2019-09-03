Gavin takes the plunge for Children's Hospice

A BIG-HEARTED businessman is planning to swim the North Channel this weekend to raise funds for the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice.

Gavin Smyth, who is Managing Director of Autozone in Coleraine, and four team members will take the plunge from Donaghadee, with their sights set on reaching Portpatrick in Scotland later that same day.

Weather dependent, the 21.5-mile swim, which is likely to last between 11 and 12 hours, will take place on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

