Last chance to join Cynthia & Co on Memory Walk for Macmillan

THIS Saturday will see a fundraising memory walk to honour a courageous local woman, Beverley Parker who took part in many fundraisers before her own diagnosis and sad passing.

With Beverley’s death as a catalyst for action, preparations are well under way for the Macmillan Memory Walk on September 7.

Beverly’s pal Cynthia Cherry has organised the event as a ‘last hurrah’, coming out of fundraising retirement for ‘one last time’.

*Read the full story in this week’s Antrim Guardian