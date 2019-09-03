Portstewart wheel back next summer?

A WAVE of objections to Portstewart's panoramic wheel failed to sway councillors when an application for planning consent came before civic planners following the seafront spectacle's removal.

Planning committee members heard last Wednesday (August 28) how the 34-metre high wheel on council space at the Crescent had sparked 143 objections as well as 142 letters of support.

Objectors cited health and safety concerns, traffic congestion and impact on the nearby Star of the Sea's Church “daily operations.”

*Read the full story inside this week's Chronicle.