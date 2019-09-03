Randalstown now in line for 'Pride of Place' award

JUDGES for the all-Ireland Pride of Place competition have gone on a walkabout through Randalstown.

The Tidy Randalstown group has been nominated by council, in the category of towns with more than 5000 residents and will compete with towns across the country.

Volunteers have been busy, along with Antrim and Newtownabbey Council and local businesses in preparing for the competition, involving many hours of work doing the usual upkeep for summer planting, sustainable planting and grass areas.

