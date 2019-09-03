Ratheane Nursng Home marks three decades of caring service in Coleraine

RATHEANE Nursing Home, located on the Mountsandel Road in Coleraine, is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

In July 1989, the former Mountsandel Hospital was converted into a purpose care facility dedicated to creating a ‘home from home’ experience for its residents.

Since then, Ratheane Care Home has been providing the specialist residential and nursing care for all of its residents.

Mary Macklin, CEO of Macklin Care Home Group, said: “We are delighted to be marking this significant milestone in the history of Ratheane Care Home."

