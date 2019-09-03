TRADERS in Dungannon are sending out an SOS to Mid-Ulster Council - Save Our Square.

The announcement of shop closures in recent weeks coupled with the fact that the local Traders’ Association is without a Chairperson has led to calls for Council assistance to keep Market Square as a thriving shopping centre.

The Council has been approached to find a way to fund a Town Centre Manager to bring investment to the town.

The Dungannon Regeneration Partnership has made a request to the Council to allocate £130,000 a year for a total of three years to fund a Town Centre Manager as well as a Marketing Officer and a marketing budget.

Said one local businessman: “The Traders’ Association has fallen by the wayside lately but there is hope the DRP’s proposal will receive the backing of the Council.

“Dungannon, like many town centre, is facing tough times on the high street and the appointment of a well-resourced Town Centre Manager would certainly give Dungannon a well deserved boost.”

Continued on

Page 2