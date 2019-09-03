Sun comes out for charity tractor run

COLLONE YFC’s Annual Charity Tractor Run took place on Sunday, August 25, and was a great day from start to finish, with the sun shining bright and the tractors gleaming!

This year Collone have reached their 75th anniversary so this was one of their special occasions.

The charities for this year’s tractor run were Danny Mills Heart Foundation and Cruse Bereavement Care NI. These two charities are close to families within the club.

On the day 73 tractors turned out to support Collone at their run.

The club would like to thank all those who came and supported them, those who donated and those who helped out in any way; your help and support is greatly appreciated.

As they enter into the winter months, Collone YFC have plenty more events in store – come along and see what it’s all about!