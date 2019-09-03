Todds Leap is named among best small visitor attractions

BALLYGAWLEY attraction Todds Leap has been named amongst the finalists of Northern Ireland’s Best Small Visitor Attraction competition launched by George Best Belfast City Airport in partnership with Tourism NI.

Todds Leap was one of 11 finalists and represented Mid-Ulster District Council in the competition.

Belfast based company, Taste and Tour, which hosts food and drink tours and experiences, won the competition and will now receive £30,000 of free marketing support and brand visibility at Belfast City Airport.

Earlier this year all 11 Councils put forward a shortlist of attractions and experiences who then took part in a public vote on the airport’s Facebook page with the winning attraction from each Council progressing to the Final.

All eleven finalists then received a visit from the judging panel which included representatives from Tourism NI, Tourism Ireland, Visit Britain and TripAdvisor.

Katy Best, Commercial Director at Belfast City Airport, said: “Huge congratulations must go to Taste and Tour and all of the finalists for getting to this stage of the competition. Our judging panel was extremely impressed with each of the attractions, all of which offer a different experience for locals and visitors alike.

“We were thrilled to partner with Tourism NI on this project to really shine a light on some of the hidden gems here in Northern Ireland.

“We hope all the finalists have benefited from additional exposure as a result of this campaign and will work with our winners, Taste and Tour, to facilitate £20,000 of in terminal advertising and £10,000 of visibility across our popular digital channels.”

John McGrillen, Chief Executive at Tourism NI added: “We were keen to support the airport with this project as it drew attention to some of the incredible attractions we have here in Northern Ireland, and generally attractions that don’t have large marketing budgets.

“The prize of £30,000 advertising at Belfast City Airport, which transports approximately 2.6m passengers each year, will be hugely significant for Taste and Tour in terms of strengthening brand awareness and increasing footfall.

“On behalf of Tourism NI I would like to congratulate Taste and Tour and all of our finalists for getting involved with this competition and really showcasing the best of Northern Ireland’s small visitor attractions.”

The search to find Northern Ireland’s best small visitor attraction followed the success of Belfast City Airport’s previous search to find Northern Ireland’s Best Food or Drink Product in partnership with Food NI.

Long Meadow Cider was crowned the winner and enjoyed extensive marketing support and visibility at the airport resulting in their product being sold on site.