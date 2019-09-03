Brexit woes hit Enterprise Zone

THE council has blamed Brexit uncertainty and the absence of Stormont for the lacklustre performance of Northern Ireland's only enterprise zone in Coleraine.

Branded the Atlantic Link Enterprise Campus, the flag-ship business park project on the Portstewart Road was launched last year with the province's first carrier-neutral data centre as its anchor tenant.

Granted by Westminster in the wake of DVA job losses, tax breaks are on offer alongside access to Europe's fastest transatlantic telecoms link, as well as expertise from nearby Ulster University.

