Lidl to build £6m green superstore in Ballymoney

GROUND clearance work has already begun at the site of the new huge £6m “state of the art” Ballymoney supermarket that owners Lidl say will be one of the greenest stores in Ireland.

The application by the German supermarket chain on the Taggarts site on Meetinghouse Street across the road from their existing shop, was finally approved by the council planning committee last week, some 16 months after it was submitted.

Delighted at the approval, LIDL told the Chronicle that the “new and enlarged state-of-the-art store in Ballymoney is part of its

“The new store will ensure a greater focus on energy efficiency with a reduction of around 20%-30% on standard electricity costs..."

*For full story see this week's paper.