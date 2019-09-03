Lidl to build £6m green superstore in Ballymoney

Lidl to build £6m green superstore in Ballymoney
Alan Millar

Reporter:

Alan Millar

Email:

alan.millar@thechronicle.uk.com

GROUND clearance work has already begun at the site of the new huge £6m “state of the art” Ballymoney supermarket that owners Lidl say will be one of the greenest stores in Ireland.
The application by the German supermarket chain on the Taggarts site on Meetinghouse Street across the road from their existing shop, was finally approved by the council planning committee last week, some 16 months after it was submitted.
Delighted at the approval, LIDL told the Chronicle that the “new and enlarged state-of-the-art store in Ballymoney is part of its 
“The new store will ensure a greater focus on energy efficiency with a reduction of around 20%-30% on standard electricity costs..."

*For full story see this week's paper.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130