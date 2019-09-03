Mental health and wellbeing on menu with project iAM

HEALTH and exercise were the topics discussed at the recent event held in GEHQ gym Ballymoney as part of the iAM project spearheaded by Ballycastle man, Mark Donald.

A familiar face to many in the area, as part of the iAM Project, Loughguile man Stevie McAuley gave people an insight as to how he had come through depression, low self-esteem and a reliance on alcohol and had now turned his life around to become a personal trainer.

The talk, held earlier this month included a practical session on the benefits of health and exercise to assist with wellbeing and building mental resilience.

Stevie discussed how to refocus yourself and how important it is to take care of your overall wellbeing as movement and exercise can really help lift the mood.

The group then took part in a practical session showing that exercise can be done anywhere and at any time and were taught fundamental patterns for physical exercise and movement drills.

The day was finished off with the chance to open the group of new people to each other over a coffee, with a view to creating a support network.

Mark said: “The feedback from the day has been fantastic and already the plans are in the pipeline for another event in the Causeway Coast region in November.

“For me things couldn’t have got off to a better start with the iAM Project. Stevie was so open and honest and really resonated with everyone attending.

“Everyone is touched by mental health and well-being issues, be it themselves or someone they know, so to listen to someone who has turned himself around and who can pass on the means to help people build themselves meant it was a great day on all levels.

“The best part for me was seeing people arriving not knowing what to expect and leaving with big smiles. After this event, there will be more events like this and we hope the momentum rolls from Ballymoney to beyond.”

The iAM project uses profits from the sales of garments to fund the grassroots level well-being projects.

You can find out more about the iAM Project at the website theiamproject.co.uk and if you would like to find out more about Stevie and what he can offer, then find him on Facebook at Stevie Pound strength & mobility GE.