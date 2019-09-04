Esker Island residents launch 'Adopt a Patch' initiative

Inspired by the people of Skerries, Co. Dublin, winners of the 2016 Tidy Town Competition, the residents of Eiscir Island in Tullamore recently launched the ‘Adopt a Patch’ initiative.

“A group of residents who were already very active maintaining the area, approached other residents, including myself to join the group and shared their plans. We distributed leaflets outlining the ‘adopt a patch’ concept, set up a facebook page and invited residents to the first meeting earlier in the summer,” resident Denise Mooney told the Tullamore Tribune

Eiscir Island is a small area with just over 50 houses. The scheme is a simple concept: we meet regularly, pick up litter, remove weeds, put up hanging baskets, maintain flower beds, sweep or any other ways necessary to improve and enhance the area.

The idea is if every area takes pride and responsibility in their immediate sourroundings, we could see great benefits throughout the town. The scheme started by seeking small voluntary donations for hanging baskets in the vicinity. The community were very generous and we were pleasantly taken aback by the overwhelming positive response.

Ray Carroll, chairman of Tullamore Tidy Towns and Garda Liason Officer Fergus Collins were both very supportive of the scheme and outlined the many benefits.

Aside from the improved aesthetics in the area and a sense of satisfaction with the improvements, the scheme has encouraged a greater community spirit and a chance to get to know neighbours.

This in turn encourages a safer community and has been proven to reduce antisocial behaviour such as burglaries.

The group have already started planning for next year with new ideas.