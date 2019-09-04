Green Dog Walker vans get 'furbulous' makeover

FOUR ‘pawsome’ new Green Dog Walker (GDW) vans will be taking to the roads this week around Mid and East Antrim.

The brand new Renault Kangoo vans have been entirely wrapped with the GDW mascot and messaging.

The vans will be located in Ballymena, Larne and Carrickfergus ensuring the message to ‘leave only pawprints’ is well and truly delivered across the borough.

The Green Dog Walker initiative has been running in Mid and East Antrim since 2018 and to date over 700 residents have signed up.

By taking the pledge residents vow to clean up after their pet and encourage others to do the same.

When they sign up they also receive poo bags and distinctive green leads.

A Council spokesperson, said: “These new vans are instantly eye-catching and we are delighted to get them on the road in Mid and East Antrim.

“It is a priority for council to protect against health risks associated with dog foul but equally in having a clean, safe and attractive borough.

“Dog fouling has reduced since the scheme launched so it is working.

“We would encourage people to sign up to the scheme and take the pledge and do your bit to keep our borough beautiful.”

To find out more information on Green Dog Walkers visit the council website.