Rachel braves the shave in memory of beloved grandmother

A Ballymena woman has braved the shave in memory of her beloved grandmother.

Rachel Moore, from Gracehill, had her long locks cut off at X-treme Hair Tanning & Beauty in Ballykeel 1 on August 23.

She decided to brave the shave in memory of her grandmother Ruby Moore who suffered both lymphoma and breast cancer and sadly passed away in 2005.

Rachel, aged 26, is also fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support and over 30cm of her hair will be donated to The Little Princess Trust which provides real hair wigs to cancer patients under the age of 24.

She said: “I have always wanted to give back to people and I feel like this was the perfect opportunity. I did this for my grandmother who passed away in 2005 from cancer, I miss her every day.

“This was my way of fighting back and helping. I would like to thank everyone who has already kindly donated towards this worthy cause and any support will be much appreciated.”

Rachel is still continuing to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The collection box is in the previously mentioned salon or you can donate online via this link: https://bravetheshave.macmillan .org.uk/shavers/rachel-moore