Deaths from the Newry and Mourne District

Anne Bashford

The death took place on August 20 of Anne Bashford, formerly of Warrenpoint.

Loving mother of Simon and Rachel, she was the dearly beloved daughter of Paul and the late Peggy McEvoy.

Requiem Mass was celebrated on Friday in St Peter’s Church, Warrenpoint.

Burial followed in the adjoining cemetery.

Her death is also mourned by her brother John and sister Fiona, and large family circle.

Stephen O’Hare

Regret has been occasioned with the passing of Stephen O’Hare, late of St Anne’s Park, Mayobridge.

Husband of the late Margaret, he was father of Hugh, Roisin, Gary and the late Sean.

His funeral took place on Thursday to St Patrick’s Church, Mayobridge.

Following Requiem Mass burial took place in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Francis Farrell

The death took place on August 28 of Michael Francis Farrell, late of Beechmount Park, Newry.

He passed away on August 28 at Daisy Hill Hospital.

Beloved husband of Valentine, he was the much loved father of Mary and Pauline.

His death is also mourned by his brother Hubert and sisters Anne, Mary, Eileen and Christine.

His funeral took place on Thursday evening to St Patrick’s and Colman’s Cathedral.

Requiem Mass was celebrated on Friday morning.

Burial took place in Monkshill Cemetery.

Marian Hughes

Regret has been occasioned with the passing of Marian Hughes, Lisdarragh, Newry.

Devoted wife of Danny, she was the loving mother of Noel, Maureen, Lisa, Daniel and Kathryn.

She is also survived by sisters Josephine, Kathleen and Theresa, and large family circle.

Requiem Mass was celebrated on Saturday in St Catherine’s Church, Dominic Street.

Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.

Anna McKermitt

The death has taken place of Anna McKermitt, late of Ballybrannagh Road, Ballee, Downpatrick.

She died peacefully on Wednesday last surrounded by her loving family.

Wife of the late Eugene, she the loving mother of Siobhan and Una.

She was also the cherished sister of Eileen.

Requiem Mass was celebrated in St Jospeh’s Church, Ballycruttle.

Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Warren Rodgers

The death took place suddenly on August 23 of Warren Rodgers, Bristol, and formerly of Downpatrick.

Son of Brendan and Molly, he was brother of Brendan, Lewis, Gary, Keith, Arlene, Mark, Derryl and twin brother of Glenn.

Jim Hamill

The death took place on August 31 of Jim Hamill, late of Tamnaghbane Road, Killeavy, Newry.

Beloved husband of Barbara, he was loving father of Lawrence, Robbie and Jimmy.

His funeral took place on Monday to St Joseph’s Church,. Meigh.

Following Requiem Mass burial took place in the adjoining cemetery.

Jim is also survived by his brother Kevin and sister Liz, and large family circle.

Stephen Morgan

Regret has been occasioned with the passing of Stephen Morgan, late of Lower Knockbarragh, Rostrevor.

Beloved husband of Mary, he was the devoted father of Brian and Seamus.

He was also brother of the late Mary, Bridget, John, Pete and Joseph.

His funeral will take place today, Tuesday, leaving his residence at 10am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Mary Star of the Sea, Church.

Burial will take place in Killbroney Cemetery.

Annn Chambers

The death took place on August 30 of Ann Chambers, late of Moorhill Road, Ballyholland, Newry.

Wife of the late David, she was the loving mother of Lorraine, Brendan and Paula and partner of Liam.

Requiem Mass was celebrated on Monday in St Patrick’s and St Colman’s Cathedral.

Burial followed in Monkshill cemetery.

Sympathy is also extended to her brothers and sisters, and large family circle.

Eleanor Murphy

The death has taken place of Eleanor Murphy.

Late of Larchmont, Armagh Road, Newry, she was wife of the late Noel.

The deceased was the loving mother of Christine, Jennifer, Deirdre, Des, Valerie and Selena.

Requiem Mass was celebrated on Sunday in The Church of the Assumption, Drumalane.

Burial followed in Monkshill Cemetery.