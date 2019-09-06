Tractors wanted for annual big Braid tractor road run

THE Braid Valley Vintage Enthusiasts Ltd is holding its annual tractor road run on Saturday, September 7.

Tractors should gather at Broughshane Community Centre in plenty of time to leave at 11.30am sharp to venture along a 25 mile route that includes an off road section as well.

All tractors, clean or dirty, are invited to attend on the day for this popular event in the vintage club calendar. The club wishes to remind tractor drivers that the normal club rules apply and no passengers must be on or in a tractor.

For further information please contact John Crothers on 07802 537124 or Samuel Millar on 07850 795577.