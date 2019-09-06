Tractors wanted for annual big Braid tractor road run

Clive Nesbitt

Reporter:

Clive Nesbitt

Email:

clive@alphanewspapers.co.uk

THE Braid Valley Vintage Enthusiasts Ltd is holding its annual tractor road run on Saturday, September 7.

Tractors should gather at Broughshane Community Centre in plenty of time to leave at 11.30am sharp to venture along a 25 mile route that includes an off road section as well.

All tractors, clean or dirty, are invited to attend on the day for this popular event in the vintage club calendar. The club wishes to remind tractor drivers that the normal club rules apply and no passengers must be on or in a tractor.

For further information please contact John Crothers on 07802 537124 or Samuel Millar on 07850 795577.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130