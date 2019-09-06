Super-fit McIntyres set for Great North Run

THREE generations of the McIntyre family from Portstewart are preparing hard for the gruelling challenge of the Great North Run in Newcastle this weekend.

Derek McIntyre, a popular builder in the local area, his daughter Lesley and granddaughter Asia, who is aged 10, will all take part in the popular running event on Tyneside this weekend, raising money for Breast Cancer Care and Breast Cancer Now, causes close to their hearts.



The father-daughter duo of Derek and Lesley completed the event last year and will take on the 13.1-mile half-marathon once again, this Sunday. Little Asia will make her debut at the Great North Run in the children's event this weekend, endeavoring to complete a 5k run.



Last year, Derek and Lesley raised over £5000 for Vasculitis Awareness Ireland and the Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund and are hoping to hit similar heights for their chosen charity this time around. With the countdown firmly on, the trio insists that they are really excited about what the weekend has in store.

*Read the full story inside this week's Chronicle.