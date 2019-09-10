Former First Citizen celebrates nine decades

by Julie Magee

Reporter:

by Julie Magee

Email:

julie.magee@thechronicle.uk.com

A FORMER Mayor of Coleraine celebrated her 90th birthday in style with family and friends at the weekend.

Toye Black, who lives in Portstewart, was the borough's First Citizen from 1990 until 1992 and a local Unionist councillor for almost three decades; from 1981 until 2010.

Following a special lunch at the Royal Court Hotel in Portrush on Saturday, Toye toasted her 90th birthday at her Portstewart home with family who had journeyed from as far as Switzerland to mark the memorable occasion.

*Read the full story inside this week's Chronicle.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130