Former First Citizen celebrates nine decades

A FORMER Mayor of Coleraine celebrated her 90th birthday in style with family and friends at the weekend.

Toye Black, who lives in Portstewart, was the borough's First Citizen from 1990 until 1992 and a local Unionist councillor for almost three decades; from 1981 until 2010.

Following a special lunch at the Royal Court Hotel in Portrush on Saturday, Toye toasted her 90th birthday at her Portstewart home with family who had journeyed from as far as Switzerland to mark the memorable occasion.

