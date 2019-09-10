£360k wages paid to South Antrim MLAs

NORTHERN Ireland may have chalked up an unenviable place in the history books as it looks set to double the longest period any country has been left without a government.

But this international embarrassment hasn’t prevented our local MLAs from pocketing a hefty salary during that period.

Stormont collapsed more than 960 days ago on January 9, 2017 but since then, the politicians representing South Antrim on the hill - or not, as the case may be - have enjoyed salaries totalling a staggering £360,000.

*Read the full story in this week’s Antrim Guardian

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130