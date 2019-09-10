£360k wages paid to South Antrim MLAs

NORTHERN Ireland may have chalked up an unenviable place in the history books as it looks set to double the longest period any country has been left without a government.

But this international embarrassment hasn’t prevented our local MLAs from pocketing a hefty salary during that period.

Stormont collapsed more than 960 days ago on January 9, 2017 but since then, the politicians representing South Antrim on the hill - or not, as the case may be - have enjoyed salaries totalling a staggering £360,000.

