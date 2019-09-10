Council to consider harbour sell-off

A POSSIBLE sell-off of Magilligan harbour by Causeway Coast and Glens Council was discussed at a closed-door committee meeting last week, the Chronicle understands.

Though journalists were barred from the debate, members of the Environmental Services Committee received a report on options available at the port during an agenda item headed “asset disposal investigation”.

It's understood councillors are to consider Foyle Port Authority's bid to acquire Magilligan as part of a planned multi-million-pound cruise ship terminal across the lough in Greencastle.

