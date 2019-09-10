'Hero' surgeon

A LOCAL mum has paid tribute to the medics at Antrim Area Hospital who helped save her life after she took seriously ill following the birth of her baby daughter.

Julie-Mae Allison suffered serious complications after her second child was born by emergency caesarean section weighing 8lb 1oz.

Little Amelia was brought into the world by Dr Donald Chandranath - and a week later the Sri Lankan-born medic also carried out the surgery which brought Julie-Mae back from the brink.

